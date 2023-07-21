Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

TWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.76. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $46,299.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,391 shares in the company, valued at $793,941.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $289,831. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

