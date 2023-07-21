Ultra Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $60.18 million and approximately $915,931.38 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,882.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.85 or 0.00819381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00127233 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020027 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031610 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17990167 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $881,156.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

