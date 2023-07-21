UMA (UMA) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

UMA (UMA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. UMA has a total market cap of $118.31 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00005471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,760,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,567,072 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

