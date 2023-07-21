UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.80

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 40469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.
UniCredit Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76.
UniCredit Company Profile
UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UniCredit
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.