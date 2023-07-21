Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $169,744,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.39. 763,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,398. The stock has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

