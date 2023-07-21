Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

Union Bankshares stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $100.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNB. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

