Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.70.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $216.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

