uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.51

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 244880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

QURE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $54,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,925 shares of company stock worth $299,850 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of uniQure by 104.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 19.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in uniQure by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

