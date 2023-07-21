United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $332.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

United Community Banks Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens upped their target price on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Community Banks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

