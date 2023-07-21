United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $186.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

