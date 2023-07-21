United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.
United States Antimony Trading Up 3.5 %
UAMY opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UAMY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Antimony in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
