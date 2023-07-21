United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

United States Antimony Trading Up 3.5 %

UAMY opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.52.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAMY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Antimony in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 349.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 129,544 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.