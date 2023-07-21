Unizen 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.07 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Unizen has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unizen has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unizen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Unizen Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.