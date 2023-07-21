Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN opened at $34.69 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 13.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $377,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

