UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

