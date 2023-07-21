V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,589 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,841 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.92.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $122.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833,914. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average of $119.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

