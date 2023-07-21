V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% during the fourth quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $537.55. 216,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,536. The company’s 50-day moving average is $522.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.03. The company has a market cap of $207.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $664.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

