V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,129 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. 353,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,821. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.77, a PEG ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

