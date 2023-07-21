V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 291 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.4 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $401.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,319. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $409.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

