V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,291 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.73. 109,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,767. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.069 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 120.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
W. P. Carey Company Profile
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.
