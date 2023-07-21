V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 48,322 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,322 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.97. 1,039,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,296,663. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

