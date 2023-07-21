V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 0.8% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after buying an additional 220,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 248,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,401,000 after buying an additional 183,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $401.87. The stock had a trading volume of 115,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $411.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

