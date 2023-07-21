Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.62 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

