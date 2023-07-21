Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.47.

NYSE CAT opened at $261.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.45. The firm has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.