Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $644,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 111.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,962 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 309,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,233,000 after acquiring an additional 228,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 76,372 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 148,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 70,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,377,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $91.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.64. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $73.93 and a 1-year high of $92.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

