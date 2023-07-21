Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $700,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Novartis by 2,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

NYSE NVS opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $222.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.23.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

