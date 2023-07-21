Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $210.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.32. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $211.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.