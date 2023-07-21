Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 69 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,540,000 after purchasing an additional 61,722 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,273,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $146.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.01.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

