Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $946.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $952.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $932.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $877.53. The firm has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $665.45 and a one year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.