Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Up 3.2%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.16 and last traded at $54.16. 642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Value Line in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $479.93 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.57.
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
