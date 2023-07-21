Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Up 3.2%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.16 and last traded at $54.16. 642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Value Line in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $479.93 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

About Value Line

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Value Line by 11,415.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 141.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

