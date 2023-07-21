VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Up 13.8% in June

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.17. 4,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,237. The stock has a market cap of $303.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $59.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

