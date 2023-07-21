Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 7.3% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.17. The company had a trading volume of 111,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $166.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

