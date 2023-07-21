Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

VSS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.22. 27,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $115.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

