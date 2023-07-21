Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lifted by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1,257.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 863,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,931,479. The firm has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

