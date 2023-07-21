Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,267 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,807,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 652.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,579,000 after acquiring an additional 545,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,752,000 after acquiring an additional 368,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,251,000 after acquiring an additional 344,989 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average of $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

