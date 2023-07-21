Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,537. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.32.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

