Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,046,981 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 627% from the previous session’s volume of 1,382,493 shares.The stock last traded at $63.49 and had previously closed at $62.98.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
