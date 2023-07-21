Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,046,981 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 627% from the previous session’s volume of 1,382,493 shares.The stock last traded at $63.49 and had previously closed at $62.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.33.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

