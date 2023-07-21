Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 240.7% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,834,000. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $238.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $245.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

