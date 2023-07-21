Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 90,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.46. 66,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.