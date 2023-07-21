Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,801,000 after buying an additional 121,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,510,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,485,000 after acquiring an additional 150,389 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $226.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

