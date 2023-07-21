Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VO stock opened at $226.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.44 and a 200-day moving average of $212.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

