Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Raised by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,993,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,508,000 after buying an additional 122,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,650,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,389,000 after buying an additional 130,431 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.51. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

