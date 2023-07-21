Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 103,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,594,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.13. 77,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,271. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

