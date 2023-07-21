Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.03. 40,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,547. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

