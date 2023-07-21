Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.82. 504,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,532. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $51.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.