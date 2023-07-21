Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 13.2% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,306,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,086. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $227.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.13. The company has a market capitalization of $311.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

