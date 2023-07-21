Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.18. 893,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,348. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $227.76. The company has a market capitalization of $312.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

