Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.5% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,762,000 after purchasing an additional 868,594 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,208,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,345,000 after purchasing an additional 130,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,668,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,779,000 after purchasing an additional 214,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,399,000 after buying an additional 1,530,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.25. 659,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.70. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $100.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

