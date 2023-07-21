Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VTV stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

