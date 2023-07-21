Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Trimmed by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 6.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.09. The stock had a trading volume of 208,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.97.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

