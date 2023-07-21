VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

VAT Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $43.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $43.38.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in Valves and Global Service segments.

